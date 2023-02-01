HamberMenu
FICCI State council welcomes Budget

February 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The FICCI Kerala State Council has termed the Union Budget ‘progressive’ while stating that it will aid inclusive growth.

A push for investment and consumption was required to keep the growth cycle in motion. Capital expenditure with a 33% increase in capital outlay to ₹10 lakh crore represents 3.3% of the GDP. This is a step in the right direction amidst the global economic situation. The revision in tax rates under the new regime will augur well on the consumption side, said a release quoting M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman of the FICCI State Council.

