FICCI meet explores Kerala’s development potential

November 09, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has emphasised the need for revising existing laws to promote business growth and the necessity of legislation to create a favourable environment for businesses. “Compared to other countries, including Singapore, there is a delay in setting up businesses in India. This situation should change through a public-private partnership,” he said.

He was inaugurating a two-day conference here on Thursday organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Kerala Industrial Development Corporation. The meet focuses on the development potential of Kerala.

Nationally, unemployment rate in Kerala is 40%. It is crucial to retain educated and talented youth within the State, Mr. Tharoor said, adding that one million youths were expected to go abroad in the next five years.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries; S. Harikishore, Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation; Harjinder Kang, British Deputy High Commissioner; Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman, Axilor Ventures; Sijoy Varghese, secretary, Indian Ad Film Makers’ Association; and V.P. Nandakumar, co-chair, FICCI, spoke on the occasion.

The conference is being attended by senior government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and financial experts. Discussions are focused on areas such as health and wellness, banking and finance, infrastructure, IT and ITES, entertainment, education and arts, start-ups, retail, tourism, and sustainable ecosystem.

The conference aims at highlighting Kerala as the most attractive investment destination, where new possibilities and strategies are devised for the advancement of industry.

M.I. Sahadulla, chairman, FICCI Kerala Chapter, was among those who addressed the inaugural session.

