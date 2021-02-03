Kochi

FICCI hails Union Budget

Special Correspondent KOCHI 03 February 2021 00:36 IST
Updated: 03 February 2021 00:36 IST

Co-chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala State Council, M. I. Sahadulla, called the Union Budget 2021-22 “a growth-oriented budget that lays a strong foundation for an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

In a statement, he said that the government chose growth over fiscal consolidation with a sharp focus on capital expenditure. “It’s heartening the Finance Minister has taken steps to improve the ease of doing business and encourage compliance,” he said. There is also a strong emphasis on infrastructure development and the increased allocation to strengthen the health sector was a welcome step. The government has shown commitment to augment resources through several bold and strategic measures such as the disinvestment agenda, he said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kochi
Read more...