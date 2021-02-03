FICCI hails Union Budget

KOCHI

Co-chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala State Council, M. I. Sahadulla, called the Union Budget 2021-22 “a growth-oriented budget that lays a strong foundation for an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

In a statement, he said that the government chose growth over fiscal consolidation with a sharp focus on capital expenditure. “It’s heartening the Finance Minister has taken steps to improve the ease of doing business and encourage compliance,” he said. There is also a strong emphasis on infrastructure development and the increased allocation to strengthen the health sector was a welcome step. The government has shown commitment to augment resources through several bold and strategic measures such as the disinvestment agenda, he said.

