Fever cases continue to rise in Ernakulam

June 29, 2023

Over 25,000 fever cases were reported in the district over the last four weeks.

There has been a steady increase in fever and vector-borne cases since the third week of May. There is no respite from the spike in dengue cases. Over 2,000 persons have been infected in this month. The average daily number of dengue cases is between 50 to 70. The district had the highest number of confirmed dengue cases (51) State-wide as per the official data available with the Health department as on June 27. The areas in which dengue cases had witnessed a spike include Cheruvattoor, Kuttampuzha, Arakkunnam, Ayyampuzha, Chengamanad, Edakochi, Ezhikkara, Kakkanad, and Kalamassery.

The dissemination of information on the daily number of fever and vector-borne diseases in Ernakulam has been hit as the District Medical Office is not releasing data at the district level for more than a week. The information is now being handed over to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Directorate of Health Services in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the district authorities.

The district health authorities said the decision not to release the data was taken following the bad press over the rising number of fever and vector-borne diseases. “We are not permitted to disclose such information to the media,” they said. The data on the number of fever cases on June 28 and 29 is not available under the IDSP in view of the public holidays.

