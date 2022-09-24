Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will felicitate producers and distributors who helped theatre owners by supporting theatrical release of movies amid the pandemic, in Kochi on September 27. The producers and distributors were selected by FEUOK members as a token of appreciation for bringing back audiences to cinemas and helping theatre owners tide over the financial crisis induced by the pandemic, said a release issued here.
FEUOK to felicitate producers and distributors
