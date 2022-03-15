FEUOK irked over Dulquer Salmaan’s OTT move

‘Actor had entered into agreement for releasing movie in theatres’

Film exhibitors have alleged that Dulquer Salmaan took the unilateral decision to go for an OTT release of his move Salute .

‘Actor had entered into agreement for releasing movie in theatres’

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will not cooperate with actor Dulquer Salmaan’s production house in protest against his decision to opt for an Over The Top (OTT) release for his movie Salute.

The actor had announced on social media that the film would be released through an OTT platform on March 18. K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK, said that the production house of the actor had entered into an agreement for releasing the movie in theatres on January 14.

The actor had postponed the release citing the hurdles that emerged following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in January. The theatre owners had agreed to his stance then in view of the pandemic situation, he said.

Mr. Vijayakumar alleged that the actor took the unilateral decision to go for an OTT release while the agreement with theatre owners continued to remain valid. The actors, who are also producers, should realise that they need to support the revival of the industry by going for theatrical release, he said.