Feud between SFI and KSU activists causes tension on Cochin College campus

June 16, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A week-long feud between two groups of students reportedly owing allegiance to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at Cochin College in West Kochi has created tension on the campus.

Several cases have also been registered following petition and counter petitions by the two parties against each other. Till Thursday, four cases have been registered in this connection - one in Thoppumpady police station on a petition by SFI activists and the rest in Mattancherry police station on petitions by KSU activists.

Reportedly, tension erupted last Friday over the setting up of admission help desks by both the outfits. Youth Congress Kochi block vice president Shuhaib M.S. accused SFI activists led by college chairman Shahabaz of beating up two students at their help desk without any provocation.

SFI district vice president Muhammed Sahal T.G. dismissed the charge, alleging that provocative comments made to SFI activists at their help desk led to the skirmish.

As per the first information report registered at the Mattancherry police station arraigning five accused from SFI, Nihal, a KSU activist, made fun of an SFI activist over his wearing a dhoti. Following this, the accused thrashed him and his three friends inside the campus.

Later on Friday, SFI activists lodged a petition against four KSU activists at the Thoppumpady police station alleging that two of their members were beaten up inside the Karuvelippady hospital when they had gone for treatment for injuries sustained during the skirmish on the campus.

A conciliatory meeting was convened under the aegis of the police and the college authorities, but it did not bring about a truce.

Two more clashes followed, one at Meena Mukku in Mattancherry and the other inside the campus on Sunday and Thursday respectively, drawing two more petitions by KSU activists against the SFI activists. This led to the registration of two more FIRs with two and 15 accused respectively.

“The latest provocation was when one of our students was thrashed by a bunch of SFI activists on Thursday for entering the campus neglecting the diktat of the SFI chairman who had earlier threatened as much if he dared enter the campus. Our demand is that the chairman be expelled from the campus,” said Mr. Shuhaib.

However, Mr. Sahal said SFI activists had not ganged up on the student and assaulted him. He was just given a slap on the cheek that hardly caused any injury, he said.

Sanilmon J., councillor for Panayappilly, said he had taken up the matter with the college principal. “To my knowledge, the two sides have declared a truce though it remains to be seen whether it will hold,” he said. The principal could not be reached despite repeated attempts.