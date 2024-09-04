GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Festival cheer for green volunteers in Eloor

Published - September 04, 2024 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) have something to cheer about this Onam as the green volunteers involved in doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste will receive a festival bonus varying from ₹25,000 to ₹33,200.

The cash incentive is testimony to their concerted efforts in streamlining plastic waste collection across various wards. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the HKS in Eloor was adjudged the best in the State for ensuring proper collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste. The civic body achieved 100% target in collection of user fee from waste generators by deploying HKS members in all wards. Their salary and other benefits are given from the user fee collected every month from households and commercial units.

Municipal chairperson A.D. Sujil said HKS members had enhanced their earnings through sale of scrap items and newspapers. They also sell cleaning lotion, which fetches them additional income. The women members are also entrusted with the task of ensuring proper maintenance of the town hall, he added.

The 32-member group that included its manager has been divided into three sections named ‘Kaveri’, ‘Ganga’, and ‘Yamuna’. The three groups are being managed by a consortium named ‘Periyar’, which receive around 10% of the total earnings of each group. The bonus amount is fixed based on the additional revenue available after payment of ₹21,000 as monthly salary to each member. Those who are in service for one year will receive the festival bonus.

The municipality had also completed enrolment of households and commercial establishments under the smart garbage monitoring system that aims to streamline waste collection and management. The households and commercial establishments enrolled under the initiative are paying a user fee of ₹50 and ₹100 respectively a month to avail the services of the green volunteers.

September 04, 2024

