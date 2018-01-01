Ferry commuters from Vypeen stranded

Hundreds of people who wanted to reach Fort Kochi for New Year festivities and witness the burning of Pappanji were stranded at Vypeen jetty on Sunday evening as only the 150-seater Fort Queen ferry operated in the Vypeen-Kamalakadavu (Fort Kochi) sector.

The Kochi Corporation had promised to operate a jhankar too in the sector, considering the huge rush of New Year revellers. But it went back on its assurance on Sunday, leading to outrage among islanders, said Majnu Komath of Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of NGOs.

Hundreds of women, children and foreign nationals were stranded at the jetty for hours as Fort Queen could accommodate only 150 passengers.

A high-ranking official of the district administration said the commuters would not have been inconvenienced had the Corporation operated the jhankar as promised.

Responding to the issue, Mayor Soumini Jain said the SWTD was operating two ferries from Vypeen to Customs Jetty (located a km away from the heritage zone) in Fort Kochi for New Year revellers.