FEFKA meet reception committee office inaugurated

March 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the reception organizing committee office of FEFKA film workers’ forum annual meet in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Industries minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the reception committee office of Chalachithra Thozhilali Sangamam, film workers’ conference 2024, at the Writers’ Union Office at Pullepady in the city on March 14 (Thursday). Hibi Eden, MP, and senior film industry personnel like Sibi Malayil and B. Unnikrishnan were among those present at the occasion.

The FEFKA Sangamam 2024 is being organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 27, said a communication from the organisers of the programme.

