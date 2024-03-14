FEFKA meet reception committee office inaugurated

March 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the reception committee office of Chalachithra Thozhilali Sangamam, film workers’ conference 2024, at the Writers’ Union Office at Pullepady in the city on March 14 (Thursday). Hibi Eden, MP, and senior film industry personnel like Sibi Malayil and B. Unnikrishnan were among those present at the occasion.

The FEFKA Sangamam 2024 is being organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 27, said a communication from the organisers of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT