Feeding points for community dogs identified in Thrikkakara

Kochi

05 September 2021 20:01 IST

Municipality erect boards at sites

‘This is the location for the proposed feeding centre for community dogs. Littering is prohibited here,’ read a display board put up prominently near the NGO Quarters Junction near Kakkanad.

This was one of the seven boards erected by the Thrikkakara Municipality in its territorial jurisdiction after identifying the feeding points for community dogs. The initiative came following an order from the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court.

The case number of the writ petition in which the court issued the order has also been included in the board, which was signed by of the Secretary of the civic body.

It was while initiating suo motu proceedings in the gruesome killing of a canine, Bruno, by three persons at Adimalathura beach in Thiruvananthapuram, last month, that the court also took up the cause of the community dogs in Thrikkakara. The Bench consisting of Justice Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P. Gopinath had also renamed the suo motu case as “In Re: Bruno,” as a tribute to the dog that was killed.

The court had directed the civic body to set up the facility at Vanachira, near Vanitha Vyavasaya Park at Thengode, near IMG Junction, Kakkanad, Motor Vehicle Driving Test Ground near the Thrikkakara police station or behind the Collectorate near North Gate, at Thanapadam-Palachuvadu, near Morarji Ground, Vazhakkala, and near NGO Quarters.

The court had also asked the civic body to provide details of these locations to the Station House Officers of the respective police stations to ensure that those who were feeding the dogs were not harassed.

The civic body has carried out all the directives issued by the High Court including the setting up of boards to indicate the feeding points, said Rasheed Ullampilly, Health Standing Committee chairman of the municipality.

The municipality will make use of its 50-cent holding at Karingachira for a facility to keep community dogs. The Animal Birth Control programme for dogs will be launched shortly. A non-governmental organisation has been engaged for the purpose. The expense incurred for the programme will be reimbursed to the organisation. The civic body has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the purpose, said Mr. Ullampilly.