Feeder buses to link Kalamassery MCH, Infopark

September 10, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has agreed to operate feeder bus services from the Kalamassery station to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery and Infopark.

This follows their successful operation in the corridors on a trial basis, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said. The feeder buses would benefit patients and staff of the hospital, IT professionals, students, and other commuters.

The number of private vehicles on the road and the congestion that they create could be reduced to a considerable extent once feeder buses woo commuters to the public transport network. Efforts will be made to increase the number of feeder buses. A total of eight KSRTC buses began service at Kalamassery during the past month in busy corridors and on routes with inadequate bus services. The feeder buses would complement KSRTC services.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMRL sources said they had introduced a feeder bus through the MCH as part of efforts to establish first- and last-mile connectivity from metro stations and to improve footfall in the metro. More services could be introduced.

The metro agency had over a month ago entrusted a new firm with the operation of its eight feeder e-buses. Efforts are on to roll out 15 more e-buses and 75 e-autos on the metro’s feeder routes in another five months, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.