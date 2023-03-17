HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fee regulatory committee for CBSE, ICSE schools will be constituted in three weeks, Kerala tells HC

Petitioner says that exorbitant fee is collected by the managements of CBSE-affiliated schools in the State in violation of various norms

March 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that a fee regulatory committee would be constituted in three weeks to fix the fee structure of the CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools in the State. The submission was made by the government pleaders before a Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman, when a public interest writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to constitute a statutory forum to fix the fee structure of the CBSE-affiliated schools came up for hearing.

The court also observed that the submission should be honoured in letter and spirit. In his petition, V.T. Jayan of Kochi pointed out that exorbitant fee was collected by the managements of CBSE-affiliated schools in the State. The collection of exorbitant fee was illegal as it amounted to violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He pointed out that as per clause 11 of the CBSE affiliation by-law, collection of capitation fee, donations and any other charges, except tuition fee, was prohibited.

Violation of Act

Besides, the State government had also issued guidelines for the CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools and prohibited collection of capitation fee and other charges. He pointed out that the school managements were violating the provisions of Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the CBSE and ICSE to ensure that the affiliated schools comply with the affiliation bylaw, the Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 and the guidelines issued by the State government. He also sought to restrain the school managements from collecting donations, capitation fee, and other illegal fee from the students’ parents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.