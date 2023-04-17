ADVERTISEMENT

Fee collection at multi-level parking space illegal, says HC

April 17, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that collection of fee from vehicles parked at the multilevel facility at LuLu shopping mall at Edappally here, without obtaining licence under Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act, is illegal.

Disposing of two petitions, Justice V.G. Arun, however, said collection of fees from vehicles parked in the 1,083 slots in the basement was legal.

The court observed that it was the prerogative of the building owner to decide whether parking fee was to be levied from customers or not. If the owner decides to levy fee, it can be done only under the licence issued by the local authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US