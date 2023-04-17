Fee collection at multi-level parking space illegal, says HC

April 17, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has held that collection of fee from vehicles parked at the multilevel facility at LuLu shopping mall at Edappally here, without obtaining licence under Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act, is illegal.

Disposing of two petitions, Justice V.G. Arun, however, said collection of fees from vehicles parked in the 1,083 slots in the basement was legal.

The court observed that it was the prerogative of the building owner to decide whether parking fee was to be levied from customers or not. If the owner decides to levy fee, it can be done only under the licence issued by the local authority.