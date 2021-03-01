Kochi

Federation demands steps to protect media freedom

The Kerala Newspapers Employees Federation (KNEF) has urged the Centre to take steps to protect media freedom.

The federation said media should be treated as voices of society. The KNEF State conference demanded that media persons who were arrested be released and cases against them withdrawn immediately.

Inaugurating the meet, Mayor M. Anilkumar said trade unions should stand together to protect workers’ rights. The meet was attended, among others, by CITU secretary K. Chandran Pillai. The valedictory function was inaugurated by Dr. Sebastian Paul.

The conference elected V.S. Johnson (Mathrubhumi), Tom Panakkal (Desabhimani), and M. Fairooz(Madhyamam) as president, general secretary, and treasurer respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 2:12:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/federation-demands-steps-to-protect-media-freedom/article33957765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY