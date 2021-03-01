Federation demands steps to protect media freedom

The Kerala Newspapers Employees Federation (KNEF) has urged the Centre to take steps to protect media freedom.

The federation said media should be treated as voices of society. The KNEF State conference demanded that media persons who were arrested be released and cases against them withdrawn immediately.

Inaugurating the meet, Mayor M. Anilkumar said trade unions should stand together to protect workers’ rights. The meet was attended, among others, by CITU secretary K. Chandran Pillai. The valedictory function was inaugurated by Dr. Sebastian Paul.

The conference elected V.S. Johnson (Mathrubhumi), Tom Panakkal (Desabhimani), and M. Fairooz(Madhyamam) as president, general secretary, and treasurer respectively.