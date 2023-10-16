HamberMenu
Federal Bank Q2 net profit jumps 35.5% to ₹953.82 crore

October 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Federal Bank on Monday reported a 35.5% jump in net profit to ₹953.82 crore for the quarter ended September from the year-earlier period. The private sector lender’s total business rose to ₹4,25,685.12 crore during the quarter under review from ₹35,0386 crore as total deposits increased more than 23% and net advances rose 19.58%. The Kochi-based bank also recorded the highest-ever net interest income of ₹2,056.42 crore, a growth of 16.72%.

The bank said in a statement that the net profit in the second quarter of 2022-23 stood at ₹703.71 crore. Total income rose to ₹6,185.70 crore from ₹4,630.30 crore. Operating profit grew to ₹ 1,324.45 crore from ₹1,212.24 crore. Gross NPA of the bank at the end of the second quarter this financial year stood at ₹4,436 crore, which stands at 2.26% of gross advances. Net NPA was 0.64% of net advances of ₹1,229.81 crore. The bank has a total of 1,389 branches and 1,935 ATMs and a net worth of ₹26,032.07 crore, which rose from ₹19,617.82 crore.

