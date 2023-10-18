Federal Bank adopts Mookkannoor village in Ernakulam

October 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Federal Bank in a press release said it had launched a ‘Mookkannoor Mission’ as a tribute to its founder K.P. Hormis.

The mission is an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The bank has adopted Mookkannoor village in Ernakulam, and a comprehensive plan including digitisation of the entire village, cleanliness drive that includes waste management, tree plantation, and community development and renewable energy projects will be implemented in stages.

The programme was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank. Biju Palatty, president, Mookkannoor grama panchayat, presided over the function.