Feasibility report on coaching terminal submitted to Railways

KOCHI

31 January 2021 01:35 IST

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,654 cr., is planned in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has submitted a feasibility report to the Southern Railway for the construction of an integrated coaching terminal. The project has been envisaged in approximately 110-acres of railway land in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area, by leasing out the land for a 99-year period.

The report, which says that the project is technically and financially viable, was readied over three months. It was prepared in the light of inadequate capacity at the Ernakulam Junction railway station, causing trains to wait in the city suburbs for long to get the green signal. It has considerably slowed down train movement in central Kerala, besides hampering the introduction of new trains.

Surveys ought to be done and a detailed project report (DPR) has to be readied, if the Railways accept the feasibility report. It will either be done by the Railways, or the task will be entrusted to KRDCL. The Railways’ response on the feasibility report is awaited in a month. A DPR, which holds the key to convincing funding agencies and investors, can be readied in three to four months, official sources said.

Project cost

The Railway Board and the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) had a year ago extended the lease tenure for such ventures which are executed with private participation, from 47 years to 99 years. According to the feasibility report, the project, including its commercial components, is expected to cost ₹1,654 crore, including ₹325 crore to develop platforms and allied infrastructure. Apart from borrowing funds, additional resources could be generated if two parcels of land that are available in the area are let out for commercial use, including for building residential apartments. A portion of that could also be used to house employees who will have to be accommodated when the old railway quarters in the area are demolished for the project, they added.

The DPR will cover aspects like traffic survey, a comprehensive look at the commercial potential of the area, demand for residential plots in the space, and the market rate of land.

Key components

The feasibility report says the project can be realised in three years. It further sheds light on the potential to build four platforms and a pair of dedicated lines to handle parcel trains. Parcels are now stacked on the same platform that is used by passenger trains, inconveniencing commuters. By dedicating space for parcel trains, automated loading / unloading systems can be readied. In addition, the report mentions the scope for a pit line, where trains could be parked for maintenance, a wagon examination line, and two stabling lines.

More platforms can be dedicated to passenger trains, if need arises, including by relocating the wagon examination line and lines for parcel trains to alternative space on the premises. In all, a world-class integrated terminal can be built in the hitherto underutilised space. The concourse could be built on the first floor, up to which people could drive their vehicles and unload their baggage, just like in many airports, following which they can board trains at the ground level, official sources said.

Road links

The feasibility report cites the possibility of establishing road connectivity to the NH 66 Bypass, Thammanam-Pullepady Road and the Elamkulam metro station.