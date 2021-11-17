Fearless journalism tough in times of surveillance: ex-MP

KOCHI

17 November 2021 21:37 IST

How is free and fearless journalism possible when surveillance gets mounted on journalists using novel technologies such as the Pegasus spyware, asked Sebastian Paul, former MP and media critic.

Fear of such technologies could force journalists to exercise self-censorship, he said at a seminar on “Journalism in the time of surveillance” organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday.

There was an undeclared emergency in force, which was intolerant to difference of opinion and criticism. But for a country to be truly democratic, it should allow free expression. Those who saw the cow as mother suddenly became intolerant when the cow was shown in a cartoon as representing the country, Mr. Paul said.

Senior journalist MG Radhakrishnan spoke of the dual nature of technology. “Technology has helped journalism surmount the challenges posed by time and distance, but in the hands of power-hungry governments, it can be an oppressive, vile tool,” he said. The way to tackle the situation is to be wary of the dangers hiding in technologies that aid telecommunication and present-day journalism,” he said