Fear stalks residents of Neymakkad as tiger kills 10 cows in two days

Agitated residents and plantation workers blocked the National Highway at Eravikulam on Sunday

Agitated residents and plantation workers blocked the National Highway at Eravikulam on Sunday

KOCHI

Fear has gripped the Neymakkad area, near Munnar, with a tiger killing ten cows in two days. The first incident of the big cat attacking cattle was reported on Saturday as five cows that were tethered inside the stable were found dead on Sunday. Fear heightened the next day as the tiger struck again and killed another five cows. Though no humans were attacked in the incidents, residents of the area are living in constant fear of a tiger attack. As many as four tea estates are located in the area and the residents are mostly workers of these plantations. The area also witnessed strong public protests as the agitated residents and plantation workers blocked the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway at Eravikulam on Sunday with the carcass of the animal that was killed in the tiger attack. Protests also took place on Monday. The nature of the tiger attack has baffled forest officials as the big cat chose not to feed on the kill. The animal also didn’t come back to the area to feed on the carcass that was deliberately left there for it to feed, said Raju Francis, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Munnar Forest Division. Usually sick or injured tigers that are incapable of hunting in the wild enter human habitation and go for cattle lifting. This animal appeared to be a young and healthy one. Extensive combing operations were carried out in the area on Monday to instill confidence in the local population. Around 30 forest personnel were involved in the operations. The farmers who lost the cattle were provided compensation, he said. Though a few persons had directly sighted the animal, its image could not be captured in the camera traps set up in the region. It is suspected that a female tiger, probably from the Munnar landscape might have strayed into the human habitations and killed the cattle, said Mr. Francis. The forest officials have set up three traps for the animal hoping that it may walk into it. Vigil has been stepped up in the area, he said.