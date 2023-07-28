Fear over suspected abduction of girl in Aluva

July 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A six-year-old girl went missing from Aluva triggering fears of abduction on Friday evening.

The daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar residing near Choornikara had gone missing. A Standard 1 student of the Thayikkattukara upper primary school, she had gone missing around 3.30 p.m.

An Assam native who had come to stay on the floor above the couple’s house was also missing. Reportedly, CCTV images had since emerged of the child going along with him to the bus stop nearby.

The police have launched a probe centred around the Assam native. It was suspected that he had gone to Thrissur by bus. Apart from the Aluva police, Thrissur and Chalakudy police are also on the hunt for the girl.

The couple from Bihar has been staying in the area for the past four years. The youngest of their four children is the one who has gone missing.

