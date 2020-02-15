Fear of sudden eviction rattles Konthuruthy residents

Thankamma Sankara, nearly 80 years old, is worried that she will have to move home and hearth, 43 years after she raised a small house on the banks of the Konthuruthy Canal.

She was among the first to move to the area with her three children after her husband’s death, desperate for a roof over their head.

“Ours may have been the third house here. The others jumped into the water after us,” she said, pointing out that the land where their houses now stood had once been water.

Thankamma’s family, along with over 170 others, is likely to be evicted from the area around the Konthuruthy Canal to widen it to its original width of 48 m.

While officials at the district administration and the Corporation see the widening of the waterbody as the panacea for the city’s persistent waterlogging problems, residents fear a sudden and quick eviction could leave them by the wayside.

“The district administration had informed us that the canal will be widened before the monsoon sets in. But where will we move to?” asked Mintu T. A., a teacher who lives in the area. She pegged the number of people who would have to move at nearly 900.

Demanding a rehabilitation package if they must be evicted, residents have been protesting since February 1 – a step that has proved costly for the group mostly comprising daily wage workers.

“If the authorities relented a little and allowed the width to be increased by a few metres rather than sticking to the original 48 m, most of us would still be able to live here,” said Byju V.S., who works as a painter. With an ailing father who requires regular treatment, Mr. Byju is worried about being put up temporarily in a hotel while permanent rehabilitation measures are worked out.

Mary Charlie, who along with her husband, was asked to move for the widening of the Thevara-Perandoor canal nearby over 10 years ago, stands with the protesters.

“We were more than 30 families back then. For years, we were put up in a hotel near the north railway station, after which 12 of us were allotted flats and the rest were given a sum of ₹5 lakh.

All these families should not have to deal with the situation of living in a squalid hotel for that long,” she said.