Fear of job loss, salary cut grips expatriates

Even as their governments are bracing for difficult times ahead, the GCC nations are facing higher rates of COVID-19 infection than the reported figures.

The pandemic has taken a worrying turn in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman with more confirmed cases among expatriates and migrant labourers. Protocols to deal with the disease such as ramping health systems, shutting down borders, restricting traffic movements and imposing self-quarantine are still in place. But concerns are raised back home, especially in Kerala.

The total number of cases in the UAE has risen to 2,359 and number of deaths to 12. “The number of COVID-19 cases is also large among Keralites which is the largest non-resident Indian community. As volunteers, Malayalis are always working along with government agencies. They are trying to give full support to the authorities to provide medical care and food to the needy,” UAE- based K.V. Shamsudheen, chairman, Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust, said.

He said the UAE Central Bank and the government had announced many financial and relief packages recently. “It has also extended residency visas for a renewable period of three months without any additional fees,” he said.

However, Mr. Shamsudheen said, many are anticipating loss of their jobs and reduction in salaries. Many families want to return when the existing situation normalise, he said.

Fear psychosis

Meanwhile, a fear psychosis has gripped the residents of Saudi Arabia after its Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah stated that the COVID-19 cases would reach two lakh within weeks. Currently the oil-rich kingdom has 2,932 cases of which 41 remain under critical condition. It has also reported 41 deaths.

In Kuwait, 112 new cases have been reported till now, taking the total to 855. Of these, nearly 80 are Indians. Similar was the situation in Bahrain where 821 cases were reported with five deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced 225 new confirmed cases taking the total cases to 2,210.

Oman has reported 419 positive cases so far. Of these, 345 are undergoing treatment while three are in critical condition. It has managed the spread of the epidemic without curfews and lockdowns. Restrictions and social distancing have been attributed to the low number of infected persons in the Sulthanate. However, the government has decided to place Muscat under total lockdown for 12 days from Friday.