Fear, anxiety grip residential areas near Thripunithura blast site

February 13, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Fear and related anxieties seem the overriding emotions across age groups in the worst-affected residential areas in the immediate neighbourhood of the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura.

At least a few toddlers, aged one or less, seemed far from their normal playful selves and were constantly crying probably from the shock of the blast. This was among the major findings of a health survey conducted by 14 teams covering nearly 350 households in the 1.50-km radius of the blast on Tuesday.

Teams comprising a junior health inspector, middle-level service provider, ASHA workers, volunteers, and healthcare professionals were drawn from institutions, including the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, in and around Thripunithura municipality.

“The survey focused on the mental health impact of the blast and the general health issues of the affected people. We also collected details of the affected people belonging to various age groups. We covered the worst-affected areas on Tuesday and will spread out across a wider area in the next couple of days,” said an official associated with the survey.

Nearly 70 persons were identified for various levels of counselling, while nearly 15 persons were identified for audiology tests after complaining of hearing problems since being exposed to the blast. Then there were those who were anxious about the loss and damage to their homes and properties.

Among the surveyed, 13 were found to be aged less than a year, while 47 were aged between one and five years, of whom a few were found to have hearing problems. There were also nearly 10 pregnant women, nearly 25 seriously ill, and 150 on regular medications.

Experts from the District Mental Health Programme and Ayurveda hospital are associating for continued assistance to the affected. “We will continuously monitor the health condition of affected people and ensure effective interventions,” said the official.