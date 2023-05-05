FDR technology is apt for roads in hilly areas

May 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology is apt for constructing roads in hilly areas, experts who led the implementation of the technology in Uttar Pradesh and Assam said here on Friday.

They were speaking at a workshop organised by NATPAC in collaboration with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), on adoption of FDR technology, which is economical as well as eco-friendly. By scooping out roads by up to a level of 30 cms and reusing the materials after treatment with chemicals, it also ushers in reduction of wastage of materials and minimidation of usage of natural resources such as aggregate and mud in road resurfacing. Over 500 engineers, experts, and students participated in the workshop.

The discussions were on the possibility of adopting FDR technology in rainy weather, in hilly areas, on congested roads and those with minimal traffic. The experts said that the technology can be implemented in any adverse condition, by understanding the depth of each layer of the soil, and how it has been successfully implemented in many States, including in the north-eastern regions of India.

The Founder Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam University Kuncheria P. Isaac was the chief guest at the closing ceremony on Friday. Senior Project Examiner of KIIFB Arun Thomas and Principal Scientist of KSCSTE-NATPAC Sanjay Kumar V.S. spoke on the occassion.