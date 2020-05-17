FCI brings foodgrains by rail

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has resumed bringing foodgrains to the railway goods shed at the Cochin Harbour Terminus on Willingdon Island after a gap of five years. The move is to ensure uninterrupted distribution of foodgrains under the public distribution system.
The first rake carrying 1,300 million tonnes of wheat was brought to the goods shed last week from Madhya Pradesh and a few more rakes of rice and wheat are expected to arrive at the shed this month. For the past few years, the FCI godown on Willingdon Island was fed through stocks brought by Container Corporation of India containers or by vessels. The decision to bring foodgrains via rail was taken keeping in mind the extreme situation prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a release.
