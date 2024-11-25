Faulty design of open-air auditorium to be resolved soon: Cusat

One year after the tragic stampede at its open-air auditorium, the authorities at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have initiated steps to address the faulty design of the facility.

The first phase of the design changes, recommended by a four-member technical committee appointed by the Syndicate, is expected to begin soon. The engineering department has been instructed to expedite the work. The primary focus will be on rectifying issues with the entry and exit points, according to the authorities.

The stampede, which occurred just minutes before a performance by a popular singer during the annual techno-fest of the School of Engineering, claimed the lives of four people, including three engineering students.

It is learnt that the engineering department will implement measures to improve the inflow and outflow of visitors. The technical panel suggested that the rise and tread of the steps in the middle of the auditorium be modified to 15 cm and 40 cm, respectively. Additionally, handrails should be provided on both sides and in the middle, and a landing with a width of not less than 1.20 m should be added in the middle of the flight.

The panel also recommended replacing the existing steps at the side entrances with ramps of the same width and standard slope. These ramps should extend up to the stage to make the auditorium disabled-friendly. Emergency exits on the sides are to be made fully functional, and the pathways leading to these exits, as well as the access road, should be cleared to facilitate ambulance movement, the panel suggested.

