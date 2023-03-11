ADVERTISEMENT

Father Poothavelil prevented from taking charge at parish

March 11, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Parishioners of the view that he could not be accepted, says Alamaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

The Hindu Bureau

A group of members of the Moozhikkulam forane prevented Father Antony Puthavelil from taking charge as the vicar of the parish church on Saturday.

Father Puthavelil had been transferred from his position as administrator of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

A communication from Alamaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in the archdiocese, claimed that the parishioners were of the view that Father Puthavelil could not be accepted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemi Augustine of Almaya Munnettam said that Father Poothavelil could not be accepted in any of the parishes of the archdiocese as vicar. The leaders of the lay group alleged that Father Poothavelil was among the leaders of a group that created trouble at the basilica cathedral on December 23 and 24 last year. However, the archdiocesan authorities had not taken action against the group.

Meanwhile, Athiroopatha Samarakshan Samithi, a group of lay people, in support of the official archdiocesan administration, claimed here that Father Poothavelil had taken charge of the Moozhikkulam parish despite opposition from a group though the church was closed indefinitely considering that there could be a standoff between the two groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US