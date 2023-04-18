Father obligated to meet marriage expenses of unmarried daughter, says HC

April 18, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

An unmarried daughter, irrespective of her religion, has the right to receive a reasonable sum from her father for meeting marriage expenses, ruled the Kerala High Court.

A Division Bench of the High Court consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P. G. Ajithkumar noted that such rights cannot have a religious shade. There cannot be a discriminatory exclusion from claiming such rights based on one’s religion, the court held.

The court issued the order on a petition moved by two unwed daughters to prevent their father from alienating his property so that they can claim the marriage expenses from him. The children were living with their mother as her marital relationship with their father was estranged. There were also litigations between their father and mother.

The Bench held that the father had the obligation to meet the reasonable expenses of marriage of his daughters. The right of an unmarried daughter to get marriage expenses from her father is now a legal right. By taking an analogy from the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, the right can be enforced against the profits from the immovable property of the father, irrespective of the religion, the Bench held.

The court observed that the claim of the daughters for ₹18.96 lakh each to buy 50 sovereigns of gold ornaments for their marriage was prima facie baseless as they followed pentecostal belief and the women of their denomination do not wear metal ornaments. The petitioners were entitled only to an amount to meet the reasonable expenses of marriage, which was estimated as ₹7.5 lakh each, the court held.

The Bench allowed the attachment of a property owned by their father to secure an amount of ₹15 lakh towards the expense. If the father furnishes security for ₹15 lakh by way of fixed deposit or other similar modes, the attachment over the property can be withdrawn, the Bench held.