Father, daughter among 3 killed in road accident

A man and his 11-year-old daughter were among the three killed after a car rammed an autorickshaw and hit a few people near a shop at Muttom near Aluva on Monday evening.

Majesh, 35, of Mattathiparambil in Thrikkakara and his daughter Archana were about to step out of the autorickshaw when the speeding car rammed the vehicle. The car also hit Kunjumon, 52, of Muttom who was standing close to a shop selling iftar snacks, killing him on the spot. The accident occurred near the Kochi metro pillar number 187 around 5 p.m. The police said Majesh was returning with his daughter after visiting his wife who has been admitted to the ESI Hospital at Pathalam near Aluva for delivery. The car was moving in the Aluva-Ernakulam direction, and it rammed the autorickshaw from behind. It then hit a few people standing nearby the shop. The car driver escaped with injuries. A few others who were injured in the accident were admitted to a private hospital near Kalamassery.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). The bodies will be handed over to relatives after autopsy on Tuesday.

3 killed at Valakam

In another incident, three persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed a shop and another building at Valakam near Muvattupuzha on Sunday night. The deceased are Basil George, 30, of Nadaparambil, Mekkadambu, who played the lead role in the movie Poovalliyum Kunjadum; Nidhin, 35, of Ilavangathadathil, Valakam, and Aswin Joy, 29, of Illel Veetil, Valakam.

Latheesh, 30, of Mattapillil; Sagar, 19, of Valakam; migrant workers including Ramon Sheikh, 37, and Amar Jayadeep, 30, were admitted to MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolencherry, with injuries after being hit by the car. The condition of the injured is stable, according to hospital sources.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. at Pallithazam, Mekkadambu, near Valakam. The car, which was going towards Kolencherry from Muvattupuzha, first hit an electric post after the driver lost control over the vehicle. It then rammed a shop and a nearby building.

The injured migrant workers were staying in the building. They were standing in front of the building at the time of the accident. They tried to move away on seeing the speeding car but to no avail.