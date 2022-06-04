Father, children drown

A man allegedly jumped to his death in Periyar with his two children from the Manappuram footbridge in Aluva on Saturday around 4 p.m.

The children also died. The deceased were identified as a 50-year-old man from Palarivattom and his 17-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son.

They had reportedly reached Manappuram by the man's scooter around 11 a.m. People in Manappuram who happened to see the children falling into the river rushed to rescue operations and fished them out within 30 minutes. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead. The father's body was fished out after a lengthy search at around 6. 30 p.m. All three bodies are being kept at Aluva district hospital.

Reportedly, the police were told by the man's wife that he had left with the children saying that they were going to the Edappally church.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.