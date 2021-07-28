Father booked for beating up six-year-old daughter

The father of a six-year-old girl was booked by Thoppumpady police on charge of cruelly beating up her daughter.

Xavier Rojan, 33, of Thoppumpady, has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Formalities are being completed for recording his arrest after which he will be produced before the court.

The father and daughter were living alone in the rented house at Polakkandam in Thoppumpady. The accused had got separated from the wife a couple of years ago, police said.

The little girl's plight came to light after the neighbours alerted the Childline authorities on Tuesday evening about hearing her crying often and shared doubts about whether she was being beaten up. Following this, the Childline authorities rushed to the home and moved the girl to a nearby shelter home under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after giving her medical care.

“As per the child's statement to the police, she was beaten up by her father using a stick for not studying. Her body bore marks of past beatings,” said police.

CWC authorities spoke with the child as well as her father over video conferencing. The accused is learned to have confessed to beating up his daughter for not studying. The child was being taught first standard lessons though she was into the second standard though the reasons for that were not immediately known.

“The incident amounts to cruelty to child and she will be taken care by CWC,” said CWC chairperson Bitty Joseph.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken to give the child counselling and other emotional support before pursuing the legal measures.