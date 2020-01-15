Kochi

FASTag made mandatory at toll plazas

The FASTag toll payment will be made mandatory at Kumbalam and Ponnarimangalam toll plazas here from Wednesday onwards.

Only one lane on either direction will be available as hybrid lane as the rest will have FASTag facility alone.

