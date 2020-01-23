Kochi

FASTag lanes at Ponnarimangalam road toll point rearranged

The Ponnarimangalam road toll point will now have two cash payment lanes instead of one after District Collector S. Suhas intervened to help ease traffic movement through the point.

A press release from the Public Relations Department said there was only one cash counter but four FASTag counters earlier. The new arrangement will work for a period of one month, and it will be reviewed.

The police will take stringent action against those causing traffic congestion by illegal parking close to the toll point. Free movement of school buses and ambulances will be ensured, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Collector has requested the public to make use of the electronic toll payment facility and switch over to FASTag at the earliest.

The directive to the public to switch over to the electronic toll payment mode on January 15 had affected traffic movement through toll collection points near Kochi, with long queues witnessed at plazas. However, more motorists have been shifting to the new system.

Traffic congestion has been noticeable on lanes meant for cash payment, while FASTag vehicles are cleared quickly.

