Fast in support of unified celebration of the Mass

All bound by decision of the Synod, say activists

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Members of the Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (a group of organisations formed for 'protection of the church') began an indefinite, relay hunger strike in front of the Syro-Malabar Archbishop's House in Kochi on Tuesday, demanding that the decision by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in August on a unified celebration of the Mass should be implemented.

"All are bound by the decision of the holy Synod of Bishops and they should abide by the decision to have a unified system of celebrating the Mass", said Mathew Varkey of the samithi after the fast began about noon on Tuesday.

He said an impression was being created that there was a large number of people who were against the decision to have a unified system of Mass. He said the protest that began on Tuesday did not have anything to do personally with the Cardinal and Major Archbishop George Alencherry. It was the duty of all members of the church, both the laity and the priests, to obey the decisions taken by the Synod, he said.

The combine of the organisations are of the view that Archbishop Antony Kariyil, metropolitan administrator, should stand aside if he could not support the Synodal decision. He should not be seen as supporting those opposed to the decision, Mr. Varkey said.

The indefinite fast is a new chapter in the ongoing dispute between groups supporting and opposing a decision by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar community of the Catholic Church that began after a decision by the Synod to bring about a uniform method of celebrating the Mass in August last year. While those on fast have favoured and supported a uniform system, some have opposed the Synodal decision.