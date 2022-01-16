Fast continues against synodal decision on Mass celebration

Protest location shifted to Cardinal’s house

Protest by groups of lay people and priests of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly under the Syro-Malabar Church continued on Saturday, with two lay persons and a priest continuing their fast in front of the Cardinal’s house in the city.

A spokesperson for lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam said the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, which ended on Saturday, had not given any indication of making any communication, and two lay persons — Prakash C. John and N.O. Thomas — who were initially fasting in front of the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church at Kakkanad here, had shifted the location of their protest to the Cardinal’s house.

Father Tom Mullanchira continued his fast in front of the Cardinal’s house on Friday after the police arrested and shifted Father Babu Kalathil to a private hospital in the city.

Groups of lay people and priests have said there would be no compromise on Mass celebration.

The synod has decided that Mass should be celebrated with the priest facing the congregation for the first half and face away from the people for the rest of the ceremonies.

However, there has been a strident demand from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese that the Mass be celebrated with the priest facing the congregation for the entire duration of the ceremonies.