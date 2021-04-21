Fast-charging lithium-ion battery developed

KOCHI

21 April 2021 22:39 IST

Amrita Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, Kochi, has developed a lithium-ion battery that can be charged in few minutes.

This battery can be charged 10,000 times with the charging time being less than 10 minutes. It was developed after two-and-a-half years of research with the help of advanced nanoscience technology, according to Shantikumar V. Nair, director of the Amrita Centre of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, and Dhamodaran Santhanagopalan, Associate Professor of the Nano Energy division at the centre.

The surface engineered nano material used in the cell enables this rapid charging feature. Such high-power cells with time-saving feature have immense potential for use in electric cars, said the release issued here.

