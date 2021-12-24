Fast against Synod’s decision on Mass

KOCHI

The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samiti will observe a fast at the Major Archbishop’s House here on December 25 demanding the reinstatement of the right to hold the Holy Mass facing the congregation.

Father Sebastian Thaliyan, convener of the Samiti, said in a communication that the protest was part of its strong position against the decision of the Synod of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to implement the uniform mode of the Holy Mass. “We will continue our struggle until our right to conduct the Mass facing the congregation is legitimised,” he said.

The Samiti representatives alleged that Cardinal George Alencherry was trying to scuttle the exemption given by metropolitan vicar Mar Antony Kariyil, who had issued a circular granting exemption to churches and parishes from the decision of the Synod. A major decision like changing the conduct of the Mass facing the people cannot be taken by a few and without consultations involving those concerned, it said.

