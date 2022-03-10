Fashion Street traders to be shifted to Ambedkar Stadium

March 10, 2022 21:39 IST

Temporary shops set up to relocate 72 shopkeepers

With the temporary shops set up at Ambedkar Stadium ready for occupation, the traders of the Fashion Street will soon be shifted to the new venue.

The Kochi Corporation developed the temporary shops inside the stadium for relocating the 72 traders who had set up their shops on the Mullassery Canal. The local body had earlier allowed the traders to put up their shops on the concrete slabs laid across the canal as part of a rehabilitation programme.

The Irrigation Department, which has undertaken the canal renovation project, had demanded that the traders be relocated and encroachments removed for implementing the work.

According to a senior official of the Kochi Corporation, who oversaw the setting up of the new shops, 72 stalls were readied for relocating the traders. The new shops are of the same size as that of the ones at the Fashion Street. The compound wall of the stadium was demolished to provide a frontage and easy access to the shops. The traders can move in any time, the official said.

The shops have been set up on elevated platforms to prevent any possible flooding during rains. Lamps have been provided at the front yard of the shops. The traders will have to carry out the required works inside the shops allotted to them, the official said.

The local body has already shelled out ₹40 lakh for the relocation works. The traders will be allowed to stay at the new venue till the time of the completion of the canal restoration work, the official said.

It was after much efforts that the local body identified the site for shifting the traders as the earlier proposal for shifting them to the holding of the Kerala Water Authority did not work out. The move to shift them to the holding of the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground had to be dropped following stiff resistance from a section of the former students and the college authorities.

The Irrigation Department hopes to complete the canal restoration works before the onset of the monsoon. It had identified several encroachments along the canal and raising of the floor bed of the canal, which had obstructed the free flow of flood waters from the city to the backwaters.