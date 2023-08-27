Farming drive in Kalamassery to move ahead to achieve bigger goals

August 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The ‘Krishikoppam Kalamassery’ programme, which aimed to ensure people’s participation in agriculture through various programmes, will move forward to achieve the goal of fallow land-less Kalamassery.

A slew of programmes that include vegetable and fruit production, agricultural nurseries and fertiliser production, establishing a value chain, setting up a cold chain and major marketing efforts as well as encouraging farm tourism will be the hallmark of the new phase of the farming programme, said Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve here on Sunday.

He said that the agricultural festival organised as part of the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ programme for a week in the heart of Kalamassery turned out to be a success with massive people’s participation. The agri fest saw the culmination of a year-long effort to spread agriculture in the Assembly constituency.

The exhibition organised as part of the farm festival had 62 stalls that displayed and sold locally produced vegetables and fruits. There was also a food court, which drew a large number of local food lovers. Participation in the 15 seminars on various topics organised as part of the eight-day exhibition and sale was encouraging, the Minister said.

The programme had the support of 17 primary cooperative banks as well as thousands of farmers in all the local bodies under the Kalamassery constituency. Along with farming, poultry, fish culture, and dairying are also being encouraged. Flower cultivation is another area that has opened up new vistas for farmers.

The second phase of the programme will also see expansion of farming area under paddy. The Minister said that he expected the Alangad brand of jaggery to come into the market in 2024.