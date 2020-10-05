Farmers welcome move to quash field auctions

‘Shrimp culture lobby trying to sabotage rice cultivation’

Farmers under the aegis of Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti welcomed a decision by the district administration to quash the auction of pokkali rice fields in Maruvakkad at Chellanam panchayat for shrimp culture for the ensuing season.

The auction of the rice fields broke the crop calendar and was done in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown, said the district administration on a complaint by Chanthu Manjadiparambil, a pokkali farmer who filed a complaint with the district administration.

Pokkali fields are cultivated in a fish-and-rice cycle in which the rice cultivation is taken up between May 15 and November 15, tapping the summer sun for field preparations and monsoon rain for the growth of paddy saplings.

However, less than four acres of the 260 cultivable acres in Maruvakkad wereḥ brought under sowing this season because of the delay in field preparations, which should have begun in the middle of May, said Francis Kalathungal of Pokkali Samrkashana Samiti. There are a total of 420 acres of pokkali fields in the Mavuvakkad paddy collective.

He welcomed the decision by the district administration as the shrimp culture lobby had been consistently trying to sabotage rice cultivation, he alleged. “Only less than 10 acres of the pokkali fields have been brought under sowing over the past decade for various reasons,” he added.

He also alleged that the Paadashekhara Samiti had been trying to ‘harass’ pokkali farmers in order to carry out shrimp culture throughout the year.

He said that the rice season in 2020 was lost because the fields could not be drained from April 15 as the fish culture prolonged.

The tension between pokkali rice farmers and fish farmers had been a long-running one and Mr. Kalathungal said it was the first time that the district administration was acting directly to intervene in the matter.