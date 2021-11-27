Farmers’ victory proof of people’s power: Kanam

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran on Friday said the farmers’ protest showed governments that worked against the Constitution would be forced to correct course if people and parties hit the streets to safeguard the sovereignty of the people.

Inaugurating the protection of Constitution meet organised by the district council of the CPI, he said this year’s Constitution Day was observed without the presence of Opposition parties. The spaces designated for the Opposition and the governing coalition as per the Constitution were being rendered irrelevant. The fact that the Modi Government had a majority was being leveraged to violate precedents.

People should stay alert to watch developments in areas such as legislation and their execution.

District secretary P. Raju presided over the event and Sebastian Paul, ex-MP, delivered the keynote address.