Farmers’ union president dead

Kochi

19 May 2021 19:44 IST

M.K. Mohanan, district president of Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union, passed away at Nedumbassery on Wednesday. He was 54 and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The funeral was held in line with the COVID-19 protocol at the SNDP crematorium at Kidangoor.

He was a member of the CPI(M) Nedumbasserry area committee. He had risen through student politics and had served as the Angamaly area secretary and district secretariat member of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Angamaly area president.

Advertising

Advertising

He had also served as vice president of Parakkadavu block panchayat. The deceased is survived by wife and two children.