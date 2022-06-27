Farmers suffer loss worth ₹82 lakh in Ernakulam
Farmers in Ernakulam district have suffered a loss of over ₹82 lakh in rains during June.
A decline in rainfall in the month helped cultivated crops.
According to preliminary reports from agriculture offices, it is estimated that a total of over 13 hectares were affected in June. The most affected areas were in Aluva and Kothamangalam.
Heavy rains in May had hit cultivation in around 460 hectares. The crops hit included vegetables, paddy, and tuber.
