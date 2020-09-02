Farmers stage fast

KOCHI

Pineapple farmers, demanding a complete revival package for them, waiving of loans, and new loans without interest to save the COVID-19-battered pineapple sector, staged a one-day fast at the pineapple market in Vazhakulam on Thiruvonam day on Monday.

The farmers, under the aegis of the All Kerala Pineapple Farmers’ Association, also demanded support to the family of K.K. Anil, a farmer in Ayavana, who committed suicide last week in the midst of mounting debts.

