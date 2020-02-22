Farmers in dire straits, says AIKS leader

AIKS joint secretary Vijoo Krishnan inaugurating the district meet of Kerala Karshaka Sangham in Kochi on Friday.

KOCHI

22 February 2020 01:14 IST

The neoliberal policies of the Centre are depriving farmers of their rightful due, Vijoo Krishnan, joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), has said. He was inaugurating the district meet of Kerala Karshaka Sangham at the Town Hall here on Friday.

Farmers are not getting fair price for their produce and are actually at a loss to even harvest their produce, he said, explaining the rationale behind the recent farmers’ agitations and the ones that are on the cards.

Dr. Krishnan said there was a united struggle by farmers across political affiliations against the wrong policies of the Union government and added that there would be protests against trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Indo-US free trade contracts.

Protests will be held across the country, including in Gujarat, during the visit of US President Donald Trump towards the month-end, he said.