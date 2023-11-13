ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers have right to use land under their ownership in environment-friendly manner, says Jose K. Mani

November 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, MP, has said that it is the farmers’ right to use land under their ownership in an environment-friendly manner. He said Kerala was going through a phase in which farmers were being wrongly portrayed as destroying the environment.

Mr. Mani was speaking at a convention organised by Kerala Congress (M) in Kalamassery on Monday on the right to land use. District president of the party Tomy Joseph presided at the convention, while Stephen George delivered the keynote address.

With the Centre’s forest survey making it clear that Kerala’s agricultural land was akin to forest land, all land taken over after 1960 should be distributed to the landless and farmers, Mr. Mani added.

All the land taken over under the Kannan Devan Hills (Resumption of Lands) Act, 1971 and Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Actshould be distributed to farmers, landless persons and farm workers, the convention demanded.

