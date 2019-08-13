Farmers distraught as rain hits crops

From Kothamangalam to Chellanam, farmers in the district have sustained heavy losses in the rain that has continued for nearly a week. Large areas under paddy, rubber, banana, tapioca and other tubers, and vegetable cultivation have been lost in the rain. Heavy winds in some of the eastern parts of the district have added to the misery of farmers.

While the Department of Agriculture is yet to make an definite assessment of the situation, farmers have recounted tales of loss even as the Onam season is around. The festival season is when farmers, especially those engaged in vegetable and banana cultivation, are able to recoup at least a part of their investments for the year.

Sunil Cyriac, a farmer, said vegetables, banana and tapioca crops had gone under water during the last week. He said about 70 acres of vegetable cultivation had been lost while rubber tapping had come to a standstill since the rain started.

“Farmers are unable to get out of their homes and engage even in the most basic farming activities,” he said when asked about the situation at present. Rubber tapping too has been halted as the rain started a week ago. Even though the price of natural rubber had been low, farmers were able to meet their day-to-day needs with the produce they obtained. Even that process has been halted totally, he added.

Harold Nicholson, who is engaged in encouraging farmers to resume Pokkali cultivation, said that about 200 hectares of pokkali fields had been submerged in Kadamakkudy alone. “The fields were salty when the seeds were sown. Now they are flooded and beyond any action,” he said on Monday. Hundreds of acres of Pokkali paddy fields in Ezhikkara too had been lost over the last seven days, he added.

Henry Suro, a farmer engaged in organic cultivation, said there were individual farmers who had lost up to 3,500 banana plants in the rains. “There is nothing left of the year’s efforts and the Onam season is a washout,” he said. He added that farmers, who were supplying produce cultivated organically from across Kerala had reported massive losses. Farmers in Idukki, Wayanad and Thrissur had sustained massive losses, he said.

K.G. Antony, a member of the governing committee of the farmers’ market at Maradu, said he had lost 8.5 acres of Pokkali paddy cultivation in the rains. The farmers’ losses over the last three years were reflected in the way the business at the Maradu market had dwindled, he added. He said things had come to such a pass that the farmers had lost confidence in making investments in their ventures.