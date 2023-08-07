Farmers demand ministers’ apology over Varapetty incident

August 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

The act of chopping down more than 700 banana plants, most of them mature and more than 400 of them bunched, by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) workers from under the 220-kv Idukki-Kothamangalam transmission line in Varapetty panchayat has triggered a controversy with the owner of the plot ruing the loss and the KSEB looking into the incident to see if the action was necessary.

The owner of the plot of more than 70 cents, where banana was planted, said the KSEB action came without warning. It was also alleged that the power line under which the banana was planted did not have the mandatory clearance from the ground. The allegation has been denied by the Electricity Board. The powerline meets the mandatory clearance, said an official. He also said that the plants were cut down because people living in the neighbourhood had expressed concerns over sparks from the line where it came into contact with the banana leaves.

What the KSEB took into consideration is the safety of people. It was with a view to preventing any accident that the plants were cleared immediately, the official added. The KSEB official also said that notice may not have been served to the owner because those who cut them down did not have enough time considering the urgency of the situation.

Both KSEB officials and representatives of the Department of Agriculture visited the site. Department sources said that a total of 720 banana plants, cultivated to be harvested for the Onam season, were cut down. Of these, 406 were bunched plants.

In the meanwhile, farmers’ organisation Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh called on ryots to protest against what the organisation called bureaucratic high-handedness.

A statement issued by the organisation said the incident was an example of the government’s approach to farmers’ problems. They appealed to the ministers concerned to tender a public apology over the incident.